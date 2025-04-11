Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $815,000 Investment in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 35,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000. Option Care Health makes up about 0.3% of Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OPCH. State Street Corp grew its stake in Option Care Health by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,257,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,849,000 after acquiring an additional 83,395 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Option Care Health by 2.3% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 28,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Option Care Health by 180.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 310,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,708,000 after purchasing an additional 199,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 4.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 390,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,236,000 after purchasing an additional 15,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of OPCH opened at $33.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.23 and a 200 day moving average of $28.60. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.07. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.39 and a 52-week high of $35.53.

Insider Transactions at Option Care Health

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, insider Michael Bavaro sold 30,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $1,030,926.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,835.24. This represents a 40.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OPCH. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down from $31.00) on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Option Care Health from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Option Care Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

