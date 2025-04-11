Argent Trust Co Purchases 265 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Argent Trust Co boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MPC. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 2,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. American Trust raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.3% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 1,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $174.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $193.00 to $183.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.57.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, Director Evan Bayh acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $133.70 per share, with a total value of $133,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 69,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,266,078.50. This trade represents a 1.46 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ricky D. Hessling bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $134.72 per share, for a total transaction of $269,440.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,464.64. The trade was a 19.68 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 7.6 %

MPC opened at $121.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.08. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $115.10 and a 52 week high of $214.00. The company has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.71. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $33.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.98 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 36.66%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.