Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Increases Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 67.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,500 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boltwood Capital Management grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 1,882 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 899 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 9,396 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 736 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $306.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $305.71 and its 200 day moving average is $298.97. The stock has a market cap of $218.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.62. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $243.53 and a 52-week high of $326.32.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 181.63% and a net margin of 31.73%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 62.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $342.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $360.00 to $353.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $342.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.87.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Tiffanie L. Boyd sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.27, for a total transaction of $309,270.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,720,778.28. This trade represents a 15.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.75, for a total transaction of $84,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,214,275.25. This represents a 3.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,497 shares of company stock worth $8,461,400. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

