Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Position Decreased by Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC

Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,205 shares during the quarter. Cloudflare accounts for about 11.0% of Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $34,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Cloudflare by 1,988.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Cloudflare by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Sava Infond d.o.o. purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Cloudflare from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Cloudflare from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.88.

Cloudflare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $105.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.34. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.24 and a twelve month high of $177.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -480.25 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.21). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total transaction of $5,284,497.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 33,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total value of $4,043,361.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 252,869 shares in the company, valued at $30,192,558.60. This trade represents a 11.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 561,973 shares of company stock valued at $73,056,260 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

Featured Stories

