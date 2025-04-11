Coign Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTRB)

Coign Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTRB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 78,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,204,000. PGIM Total Return Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Coign Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cora Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Golden State Equity Partners grew its holdings in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 9,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $442,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter.

PGIM Total Return Bond ETF Price Performance

PTRB opened at $40.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.48 and a 200-day moving average of $41.53. PGIM Total Return Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $40.21 and a 1-year high of $43.15.

About PGIM Total Return Bond ETF

The PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (PTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks total return from an actively managed, core portfolio of global investment-grade and high-yield fixed income securities with a maturity of greater than one year. PTRB was launched on Dec 8, 2021 and is managed by PGIM.

