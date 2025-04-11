Coign Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Coign Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Graney & King LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Collier Financial acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in Bank of America by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 152.7% during the 4th quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC opened at $35.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $272.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.71. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $33.07 and a 1-year high of $48.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $25.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.12 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Hsbc Global Res raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. HSBC raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.31.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

