KDK Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 712,148 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

KDK Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 712,148 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $22,333,000. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for about 23.2% of KDK Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,307 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 73,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,103 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.89.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 2.8 %

EPD opened at $28.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.84. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $27.37 and a 12 month high of $34.63.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.55%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

