Monetary Management Group Inc. Sells 1,400 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Monetary Management Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of OKE opened at $81.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.20. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.48 and a 12-month high of $118.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.11. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 79.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ONEOK from $111.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on ONEOK from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on ONEOK from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

