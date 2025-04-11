Hobbs Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.11 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Hobbs Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,000. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Hobbs Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,373,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at $326,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 145.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 8,739 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Stock Performance

SPMO opened at $88.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.61. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $74.40 and a twelve month high of $103.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 0.93.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.1794 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

