Concorde Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Concorde Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,114 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Destination Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Tesla by 12.1% during the third quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 12,597 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 383.1% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 8,314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its stake in Tesla by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 2,847 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 57,553 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $23,242,000 after buying an additional 29,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $404.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $475.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Tesla from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.59.

Tesla Trading Down 7.3 %

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $252.40 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $287.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.12. The company has a market capitalization of $811.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.73, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,950 shares in the company, valued at $6,737,500. This trade represents a 12.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 54,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.79, for a total value of $13,189,513.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 477,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,859,478.69. The trade was a 10.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 374,228 shares of company stock valued at $123,791,123. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

