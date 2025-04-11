NFP Retirement Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

NFP Retirement Inc. trimmed its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,262 shares during the quarter. NFP Retirement Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC now owns 11,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 14,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $86.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.34 billion, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $84.89 and a 12 month high of $101.64.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.3256 dividend. This represents a $3.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.