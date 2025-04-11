Hobbs Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Hobbs Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 696 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $5,032,910,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,212,546,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 21,394.9% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,039,862 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $793,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,372 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,763,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,251,142,000 after purchasing an additional 875,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 559.5% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,032,082 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $387,706,000 after buying an additional 875,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock opened at $353.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $376.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $396.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.77 and a twelve month high of $439.37. The company has a market capitalization of $351.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.09. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.66%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HD. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $418.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. KGI Securities raised Home Depot to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised Home Depot from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $356.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $434.08.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

