Coign Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $117,000 Investment in Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY)

Coign Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 14,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UDMY. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Udemy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Udemy by 496.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 6,010 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning bought a new stake in shares of Udemy during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Udemy during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Udemy by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. 79.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Udemy news, Director Heather Hiles sold 14,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $145,580.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,563.27. This represents a 25.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Scott Brown sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.43, for a total transaction of $94,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,141,896 shares in the company, valued at $10,768,079.28. This trade represents a 0.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,305,168 shares of company stock valued at $26,040,186 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Udemy Trading Down 7.4 %
Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $199.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.70 million. Udemy had a negative return on equity of 27.93% and a negative net margin of 10.84%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently commented on UDMY shares. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Udemy in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Udemy from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Udemy in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Udemy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, William Blair cut Udemy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.68.
About Udemy
Udemy, Inc, a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages.
