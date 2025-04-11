Coign Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $117,000 Investment in Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY)

Coign Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 14,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UDMY. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Udemy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Udemy by 496.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 6,010 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning bought a new stake in shares of Udemy during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Udemy during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Udemy by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. 79.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Udemy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Udemy news, Director Heather Hiles sold 14,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $145,580.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,563.27. This represents a 25.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Scott Brown sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.43, for a total transaction of $94,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,141,896 shares in the company, valued at $10,768,079.28. This trade represents a 0.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,305,168 shares of company stock valued at $26,040,186 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Udemy Trading Down 7.4 %

NASDAQ:UDMY opened at $6.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.38 and its 200-day moving average is $8.17. Udemy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.68 and a 1-year high of $11.60. The stock has a market cap of $935.46 million, a P/E ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 1.81.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $199.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.70 million. Udemy had a negative return on equity of 27.93% and a negative net margin of 10.84%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UDMY shares. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Udemy in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Udemy from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Udemy in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Udemy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, William Blair cut Udemy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.68.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UDMY

About Udemy

(Free Report)

Udemy, Inc, a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Udemy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Udemy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.