Citigroup Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Price

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $229.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GOOGL. UBS Group set a $190.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citizens Jmp cut shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Alphabet from $184.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.51.

Alphabet Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $152.82 on Thursday. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $207.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total value of $5,153,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,717,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,917,877.76. This represents a 1.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.33, for a total value of $104,537.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,377,014.99. The trade was a 4.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 119,797 shares of company stock valued at $21,089,470. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 19,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. Enclave Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Enclave Advisors LLC now owns 23,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.4% in the first quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 9,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 185,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,730,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% during the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 25,578 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

