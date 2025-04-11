Morgan Stanley Has Lowered Expectations for CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Stock Price

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.30% from the company’s previous close.

CF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on CF Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of CF Industries from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CF Industries in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.20.

Shares of CF opened at $69.99 on Friday. CF Industries has a twelve month low of $67.34 and a twelve month high of $98.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.84.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 20.52%. On average, analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,486 shares in the company, valued at $8,878,656. The trade was a 1.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 8,889 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $844,455.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,745. This represents a 35.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,130,955 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in CF Industries by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in CF Industries by 118.7% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 15,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 8,679 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in CF Industries by 34.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 441,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,878,000 after acquiring an additional 112,002 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in CF Industries by 5.4% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

