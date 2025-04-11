Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Invests $3.48 Million in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 35,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in PDD during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of PDD by 340.3% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PDD by 939.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in PDD by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in PDD by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 39.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PDD in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PDD from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Nomura Securities cut PDD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of PDD in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (down previously from $137.00) on shares of PDD in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.91.

PDD Stock Performance

PDD stock opened at $88.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $121.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.73. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.11 and a 12-month high of $164.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.54.

PDD Profile

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

