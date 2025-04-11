Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.27 and last traded at $8.70, with a volume of 460082 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on PK. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.39.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 1.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.65 and its 200 day moving average is $13.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $625.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.05 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 5.63%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.72%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Park Hotels & Resorts

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $41,087,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 809.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,415,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149,972 shares during the period. Landmark Investment Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,342,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,837,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,548 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,200,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,839 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

