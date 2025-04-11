The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 33.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,500 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,264 shares during the quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $10,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BA. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $155.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.90. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $128.88 and a 1 year high of $196.95.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boeing news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $570,799.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,596.97. The trade was a 14.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays raised shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Northcoast Research raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Boeing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Boeing from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.10.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

