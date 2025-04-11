Quadrise (LON:QED) Shares Down 1.5% – Time to Sell?

Quadrise Plc (LON:QED – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.71 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.34 ($0.06). 208,550 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 10,482,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.40 ($0.06).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Quadrise in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st.
Quadrise Company Profile
Quadrise is a global innovator and licensor of the disruptive heavy oil and synthetic biofuel technology that produces its proprietary MSAR® and bioMSAR™ fuels. Quadrise employs a team of energy and fuel experts with extensive experience in commercial emulsion fuels, downstream, marine and power utility applications at a global level.
Quadrise’s shares have been listed on the London Stock Exchange’s AIM market since 2006 (AIM: QED).
