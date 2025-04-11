Quadrise (LON:QED) Shares Down 1.5% – Time to Sell?

Quadrise Plc (LON:QED – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.71 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.34 ($0.06). 208,550 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 10,482,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.40 ($0.06).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Quadrise in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st.

Get Quadrise alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on QED

Quadrise Trading Down 1.5 %

Quadrise Company Profile

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3.67. The firm has a market cap of £84.86 million, a P/E ratio of -23.96 and a beta of 1.83.

(Get Free Report)

Quadrise is a global innovator and licensor of the disruptive heavy oil and synthetic biofuel technology that produces its proprietary MSAR® and bioMSAR™ fuels. Quadrise employs a team of energy and fuel experts with extensive experience in commercial emulsion fuels, downstream, marine and power utility applications at a global level.

Quadrise’s shares have been listed on the London Stock Exchange’s AIM market since 2006 (AIM: QED).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quadrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quadrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.