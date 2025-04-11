Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.44 and last traded at $9.11, with a volume of 1319852 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amarin in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Amarin Stock Up 1,884.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -98.89 and a beta of 1.38.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by ($1.20). Amarin had a negative net margin of 16.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $62.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.37 million. As a group, analysts predict that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amarin during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Amarin by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,340,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 39,452 shares during the period. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Amarin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $480,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Amarin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, European countries, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. The company offers VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

