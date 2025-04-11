Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Buys 9,302 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,302 shares during the quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $5,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,915,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $560,520,000 after buying an additional 154,216 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,848,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,433,000 after acquiring an additional 109,938 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,335,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,807,000 after acquiring an additional 13,798 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,556,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 616,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000,000 after purchasing an additional 74,208 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CYTK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cytokinetics from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $67.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, March 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

Shares of CYTK stock opened at $37.85 on Friday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $32.74 and a 1-year high of $75.50. The company has a current ratio of 9.28, a quick ratio of 9.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.38 and a 200-day moving average of $48.28.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.26 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 16,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $737,176.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,820,022.64. This trade represents a 4.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $96,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,578,372.26. The trade was a 1.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,170 shares of company stock worth $2,766,739 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

