Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,006,929 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,957,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VRA. McAdam LLC acquired a new position in Vera Bradley during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 998.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,408 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 19,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley Price Performance

VRA stock opened at $2.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.03. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $8.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.86.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women’s handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including ID holders, lanyards, wallets, wristlets, eyewear, scarves, hair accessories, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consist of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

