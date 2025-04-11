Integrity Financial Corp WA Purchases Shares of 4,893 iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capula Management Ltd grew its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 9,268,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,714,000 after buying an additional 743,930 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 6,401.8% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,645,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,430,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573,794 shares during the period. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd grew its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 1,518,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,541,000 after acquiring an additional 346,918 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 849.9% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,423,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,000 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 864,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,850,000 after acquiring an additional 58,469 shares during the period.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust Price Performance

Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust stock opened at $45.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.58. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a fifty-two week low of $28.23 and a fifty-two week high of $61.75.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.