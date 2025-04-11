Integrity Financial Corp WA Decreases Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January (BATS:GJAN)

Integrity Financial Corp WA reduced its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January (BATS:GJAN – Free Report) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GJAN. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Grantvest Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Shares of GJAN opened at $36.36 on Friday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January has a fifty-two week low of $31.05 and a fifty-two week high of $39.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.07 and a 200 day moving average of $38.29. The firm has a market cap of $358.15 million, a P/E ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.47.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January (GJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GJAN was launched on Jan 20, 2023 and is managed by First Trust.

