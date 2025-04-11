Integrity Financial Corp WA Takes Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 262.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Trading Down 4.1 %

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock opened at $24.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.11. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $23.49 and a 1-year high of $32.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.13 and a 200-day moving average of $29.62.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Cuts Dividend

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

