Integrity Financial Corp WA Takes $32,000 Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the third quarter worth $516,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 82.2% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 36,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 10,302 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFZ opened at $34.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.35 and its 200 day moving average is $41.49. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.53 and a fifty-two week high of $45.80.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.0437 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

