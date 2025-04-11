Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Stock Holdings Increased by Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) by 47.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,464,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 468,704 shares during the quarter. Retail Opportunity Investments makes up approximately 1.7% of Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $25,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,107,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,072,000 after purchasing an additional 75,803 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,290,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,776,000 after buying an additional 24,421 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,235,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,161,000 after buying an additional 1,196,057 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,379,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,309,000 after buying an additional 32,429 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

Retail Opportunity Investments Stock Performance

Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $17.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.45. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.87 and a 12 month high of $17.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.51 and its 200-day moving average is $17.09.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

