Argent Trust Co Lowers Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Argent Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,864 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 15,919 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 162,757 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,114 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 24,963 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 25,458 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 15,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Intel from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Intel from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Intel from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.58.

Intel Trading Down 7.7 %

NASDAQ INTC opened at $19.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $86.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.12. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $37.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

