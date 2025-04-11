Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Free Report) by 3,324.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 893,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 867,681 shares during the quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in NerdWallet were worth $11,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of NerdWallet by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 742,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,881,000 after purchasing an additional 246,009 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in NerdWallet by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 14,850 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in NerdWallet in the fourth quarter worth about $454,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in NerdWallet by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of NerdWallet by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 341,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after acquiring an additional 136,517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NRDS shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NerdWallet from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

NRDS opened at $8.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.44. NerdWallet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $16.45. The company has a market capitalization of $604.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.41.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $183.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.33 million. NerdWallet had a net margin of 4.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NerdWallet, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. Its platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as through NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

