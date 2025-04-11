Integrity Financial Corp WA Acquires 196 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 2,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 4,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Down 2.8 %

VT opened at $108.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.12. The company has a market cap of $39.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.93. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $100.89 and a 52-week high of $123.98.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.3852 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

