FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (BATS:DNOV) Shares Purchased by Integrity Financial Corp WA

Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (BATS:DNOV – Free Report) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 130.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of BATS DNOV opened at $40.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 0.40. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $44.00.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (DNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

