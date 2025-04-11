Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.91 and last traded at $12.74, with a volume of 4003156 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KGC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. National Bank Financial upgraded Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Stifel Canada upgraded Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.30.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on KGC

Kinross Gold Stock Up 5.4 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.12.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The mining company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03). Kinross Gold had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 12.65%. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 15.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinross Gold

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KGC. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 116,323,261 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,078,330,000 after purchasing an additional 44,610,091 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth $280,697,000. Man Group plc increased its position in Kinross Gold by 174.2% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 9,243,267 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $85,685,000 after buying an additional 5,871,904 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 12,610,383 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $116,898,000 after buying an additional 5,639,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,862,230 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $304,633,000 after buying an additional 3,224,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.