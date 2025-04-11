Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$4.05 and last traded at C$4.14, with a volume of 301144 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.21.
ATH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Athabasca Oil from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.25.
In related news, insider Athabasca Oil Corporation acquired 105,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.91 per share, with a total value of C$519,409.80. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Athabasca Oil Corp is an energy company. It is focused on the exploration, development, and production of light oil and liquids-rich natural gas. The company organizes its business under two operational segments, Light Oil and Thermal Oil. It generates maximum revenue from the Thermal Oil segment. Thermal Oil includes the exploration, development, and production of bitumen from sand and carbonate rock formations located in the Athabasca region of Northern Alberta.
