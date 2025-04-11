KDK Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

KDK Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000. Vanguard Communication Services ETF accounts for about 1.1% of KDK Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOX opened at $140.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.47. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a twelve month low of $122.73 and a twelve month high of $169.62.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.3832 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Communication Services ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

