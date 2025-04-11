Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC lessened its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises approximately 3.8% of Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $25,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.2% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $269,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth $1,753,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $457.12 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $407.69 and a 1-year high of $545.39. The firm has a market cap of $143.46 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $505.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $506.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 14.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 31.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPGI has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on S&P Global from $576.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on S&P Global from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $617.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $595.14.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

