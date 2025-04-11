Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC Reduces Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC trimmed its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,783 shares during the quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $3,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CP. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 74.6% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 10,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,929,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $250,602,000 after buying an additional 81,111 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,332,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $373,540,000 after buying an additional 313,298 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CP shares. Stephens lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.55.

NYSE:CP opened at $71.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.33. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of $66.49 and a 12 month high of $88.34. The firm has a market cap of $66.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.26. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 25.51%. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.1318 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.93%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

