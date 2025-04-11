iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Acquired by Act Two Investors LLC

Act Two Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 241,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,622 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of Act Two Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Act Two Investors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $22,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEF. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEF opened at $94.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.63 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.02 and a 52 week high of $99.18.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.3037 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

