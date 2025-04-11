BTIG Research Begins Coverage on Oklo (NYSE:OKLO)

Research analysts at BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

OKLO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Oklo from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Oklo in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Oklo from $27.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Oklo in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

Oklo stock opened at $22.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of -0.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.65. Oklo has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $59.14.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts anticipate that Oklo will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John M. Jansen acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.57 per share, with a total value of $147,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,420. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $893,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,852,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,593,786.80. This represents a 0.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oklo during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Oklo during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oklo during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Oklo in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oklo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

