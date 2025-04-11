Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 6,266 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,266 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $16,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,643,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 246.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,164,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,796,000 after buying an additional 828,166 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 11,659.0% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 482,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,762,000 after buying an additional 478,602 shares during the last quarter. Bennbridge Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,877,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,101,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,870,000 after acquiring an additional 261,951 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. National Bankshares restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $162.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.88.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

Shares of FNV stock opened at $157.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.48. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52-week low of $112.70 and a 52-week high of $165.50. The stock has a market cap of $30.37 billion, a PE ratio of -49.91, a PEG ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.68.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.33 million. Franco-Nevada had a positive return on equity of 10.55% and a negative net margin of 55.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

