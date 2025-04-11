Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 30,143 Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,143 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $19,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of BioNTech by 110.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. boosted its stake in BioNTech by 823.5% during the 4th quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Allianz SE bought a new stake in BioNTech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BNTX. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $171.44 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BioNTech from $145.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on BioNTech from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.44.

NASDAQ BNTX opened at $93.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of -44.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 7.21, a current ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.80. BioNTech SE has a 52 week low of $76.53 and a 52 week high of $131.49.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.70. BioNTech had a negative net margin of 15.16% and a negative return on equity of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. BioNTech’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

