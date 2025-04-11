Phoenix Financial Ltd. Sells 1,706 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Phoenix Financial Ltd. reduced its stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,439 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,706 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd.’s holdings in Flex were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Flex in the 4th quarter worth about $982,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Flex by 219.2% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 133,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after acquiring an additional 91,571 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Flex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,864,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Flex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,293,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Flex by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 693,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,637,000 after purchasing an additional 114,350 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flex Stock Down 6.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ FLEX opened at $29.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.99. Flex Ltd. has a one year low of $25.11 and a one year high of $45.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Insider Activity

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Flex had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 17.93%. As a group, analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 64,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $2,844,379.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 233,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,249,456.14. This represents a 21.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lay Koon Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total value of $2,162,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 202,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,773,262.50. This represents a 19.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FLEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Flex in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Flex from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Flex from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Flex from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

