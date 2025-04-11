F M Investments LLC Purchases 6,488 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

F M Investments LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,488 shares during the quarter. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.2% in the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 10,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.2% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total value of $106,618.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,379.07. This represents a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.69, for a total transaction of $19,175,930.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 409,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,872,804.41. This trade represents a 19.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 297,655 shares of company stock worth $59,841,304 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXN opened at $156.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $142.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $180.92 and its 200-day moving average is $191.76. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $143.31 and a 12-month high of $220.39.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on TXN. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.20.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

