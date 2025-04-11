Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Phoenix Financial Ltd.

Phoenix Financial Ltd. lowered its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 37,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,884,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 193.5% during the fourth quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,377,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 27,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,778,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Canopy Partners LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $740,000. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Richard C. Puccio, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.19, for a total value of $836,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,441,928.04. This represents a 7.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.12, for a total value of $2,091,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,575,652.16. This trade represents a 13.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,684 shares of company stock worth $5,591,600 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. Williams Trading set a $245.00 price objective on Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.41.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI opened at $178.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.46 billion, a PE ratio of 56.80, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $209.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.37. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.65 and a 52 week high of $247.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.11%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

