F M Investments LLC Has $2.91 Million Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

F M Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 73.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,809 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 42,668 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $2,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,630,859 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $852,032,000 after purchasing an additional 67,687 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,831 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $261,235,000 after buying an additional 742,686 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPS Commerce by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 937,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $182,287,000 after acquiring an additional 14,174 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPS Commerce by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 581,801 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,045,000 after acquiring an additional 138,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 507,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,286,000 after acquiring an additional 252,575 shares in the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

SPS Commerce Price Performance

SPS Commerce stock opened at $130.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.84 and its 200 day moving average is $170.77. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a one year low of $120.09 and a one year high of $218.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.77 and a beta of 0.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.21). SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 12.08%. Equities analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPSC. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $198.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $181.00 price target (down from $209.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on SPS Commerce from $237.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on SPS Commerce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.11.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SPSC

Insider Buying and Selling at SPS Commerce

In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Chadwick Collins sold 2,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.12, for a total transaction of $420,660.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,270,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,608,100.72. This represents a 0.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 9,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.68, for a total transaction of $1,715,677.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,864,006.56. This trade represents a 5.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,864 shares of company stock valued at $6,613,078. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

(Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.