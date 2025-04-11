F M Investments LLC Lowers Stock Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

F M Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 67.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,608 shares during the quarter. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $4,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 133.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $80.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.68. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.35 and a 52-week high of $90.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.47.

Insider Activity at Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 12.36%. Equities research analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $151,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,544,130. This trade represents a 8.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

