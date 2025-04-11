CenterBook Partners LP Has $1.42 Million Stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

CenterBook Partners LP boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,023 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNQ. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 260,612 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 25.2% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $686,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 54,517 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $545,000. 74.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Scotiabank raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNQ opened at $26.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.77. The firm has a market cap of $55.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $24.65 and a 1-year high of $41.29.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.4117 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.88%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

See Also

