CenterBook Partners LP Invests $1.65 Million in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on RY. CIBC raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.50.

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $109.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.20. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $95.84 and a one year high of $128.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 24th will be issued a $1.0251 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.96%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

