JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Purchased by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $53.46 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.94 and a 52 week high of $60.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.61.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

