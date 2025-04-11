Shelton Capital Management Reduces Stock Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Shelton Capital Management cut its position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 2,405.3% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:RBC opened at $325.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52 week low of $241.43 and a 52 week high of $372.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $344.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $321.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 44.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.60.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Sullivan sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.25, for a total transaction of $2,898,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,123,129.50. The trade was a 41.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.89, for a total value of $145,156.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,441,523.92. This represents a 5.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,900 shares of company stock worth $3,963,031. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $351.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on RBC Bearings from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on RBC Bearings from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RBC Bearings has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.20.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

