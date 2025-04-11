DRW Securities LLC Sells 2,670 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

DRW Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,113 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,670 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 493 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $54.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $68.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.39. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $51.67 and a fifty-two week high of $74.24.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $2.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.77. This represents a yield of 7%. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is 69.15%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RIO shares. Clarkson Capital raised shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Rio Tinto Group from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

